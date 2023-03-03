DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS) Shares Acquired by Mangrove Partners

Mangrove Partners grew its position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS – Get Rating) by 513.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,644 shares during the quarter. Mangrove Partners’ holdings in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $486,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $917,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $758,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,420,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 767,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Stock Performance

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.09. 368,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,954. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Company Profile

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business combination targets in the biotechnology and life science infrastructure sectors.

