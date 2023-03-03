Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Trading Down 4.3%

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 242,426 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,246,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Datametrex AI Stock Down 4.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$45.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Datametrex AI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using its patented machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datametrex AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datametrex AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.