Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DVDCF. BNP Paribas downgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Davide Campari-Milano from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Davide Campari-Milano from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($12.77) in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Davide Campari-Milano from €7.70 ($8.19) to €8.00 ($8.51) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Davide Campari-Milano currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Davide Campari-Milano Price Performance

Shares of DVDCF opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $12.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.