DBV Technologies’ (DBVT) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by JMP Securities in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 191.97% from the company’s current price.

DBVT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DBV Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DBV Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Shares of DBV Technologies stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $257.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 80.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 16,066 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 16,469 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

