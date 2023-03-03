De La Rue (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) Shares Down 7.1%

De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.60. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14.

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The company offers printed banknotes, and polymer and security features.

