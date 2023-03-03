DeepBrain Chain 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.47 Million (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $26.62 million and $1.47 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 48.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

