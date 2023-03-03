Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.
Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %
DELL opened at $40.17 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $55.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average of $40.26.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 204,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 116,995 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 82,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 22,043 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dell Technologies (DELL)
- One Way to Earn More From Dividend Stocks
- How to Choose a Winning Dividend Investing Strategy
- 3 Industries Leading the Stock Market Rebound
- Oil Tankers Boost Dividends, See Continued Robust Business In ’23
- Snowflake Reports Weak Guidance: Is the Growth Snowflake Melting?
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.