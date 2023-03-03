Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

DELL opened at $40.17 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $55.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average of $40.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 204,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 116,995 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 82,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 22,043 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.