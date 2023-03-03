Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $83.89-90.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $91.02 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.00-$5.60 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.69.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.26. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.46%.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after acquiring an additional 301,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after acquiring an additional 138,821 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,995 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,584,000 after buying an additional 427,038 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,100,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Further Reading

