Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.78 billion-$20.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.56 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.00-$5.60 EPS.

NYSE DELL traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.17. 8,344,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,482,007. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.26. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $55.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.75.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $3,918,397.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

