DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85 billion-$3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.82 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.80-2.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.55. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $53.48.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,861,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,285 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,083,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $161,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,333,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,197,694,000 after acquiring an additional 477,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

