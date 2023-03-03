Desjardins Comments on The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) – Desjardins cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report issued on Tuesday, February 28th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $7.60 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.25. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $8.08 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BNS. TD Securities dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cormark dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$88.63 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$78.22.

BNS stock opened at C$68.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$81.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$63.19 and a 1 year high of C$94.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$69.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$69.54.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported C$2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.99 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.07 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 33.27%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

