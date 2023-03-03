Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $334.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stephens decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $364.88.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $305.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $291.00 and a 52-week high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

See Also

