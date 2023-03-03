Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to $46.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.88.

NYSE TECK traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,455,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,326. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $46.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECK. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 594.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,466,000 after buying an additional 8,243,806 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,283,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in Teck Resources by 274.3% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,301,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549,057 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,290,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Teck Resources by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,084,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,404 shares during the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

