Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €6.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €6.00 ($6.38) price objective by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 39.15% from the stock’s current price.

LHA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.50 ($11.17) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €8.00 ($8.51) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.70 ($9.26) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.70 ($11.38) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €9.30 ($9.89) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

Shares of LHA stock traded down €0.05 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €9.86 ($10.49). The company had a trading volume of 4,059,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €9.09 and a 200-day moving average price of €7.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of -29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.97, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €5.25 ($5.59) and a one year high of €9.96 ($10.60).

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

