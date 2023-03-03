DeversiFi Market Cap Hits $60.09 Million (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One DeversiFi coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00002561 BTC on popular exchanges. DeversiFi has a total market cap of $60.09 million and approximately $6,131.05 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeversiFi has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeversiFi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 94.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.61 or 0.00424474 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,732.81 or 0.28691667 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000176 BTC.

DeversiFi Coin Profile

DeversiFi launched on March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The official website for DeversiFi is rhino.fi. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

Buying and Selling DeversiFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeversiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeversiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeversiFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeversiFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.