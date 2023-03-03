DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,100 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 52.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,024 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 10,104 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 46.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,060 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.3% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,423 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,671.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on DKS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.90.

NYSE DKS traded up $1.85 on Friday, hitting $131.36. 568,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,201. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.86 and a 200 day moving average of $116.93. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $138.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Stories

