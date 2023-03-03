Dignity Gold Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.43 Billion (DIGAU)

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. One Dignity Gold token can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00004917 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dignity Gold has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and $215.48 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dignity Gold Profile

Dignity Gold’s genesis date was January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official website is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dignity Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 1.10036325 USD and is down -30.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $215.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dignity Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dignity Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

