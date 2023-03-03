Diploma (LON:DPLM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,673.84

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,673.84 ($32.27) and traded as high as GBX 2,832 ($34.17). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 2,806 ($33.86), with a volume of 129,672 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,290 ($39.70) target price on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($29.56) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,360 ($40.55) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Diploma from GBX 2,450 ($29.56) to GBX 2,700 ($32.58) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($25.94) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diploma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,790 ($33.67).

Get Diploma alerts:

Diploma Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of £3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,709.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,821.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,675.92.

Diploma Increases Dividend

About Diploma

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a dividend of GBX 38.80 ($0.47) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Diploma’s previous dividend of $15.00. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,105.26%.

(Get Rating)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.