Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,900 shares, a growth of 136.5% from the January 31st total of 113,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Direct Digital Price Performance

Shares of DRCT stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.58. 28,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,120. Direct Digital has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $66.59 million and a P/E ratio of -0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Direct Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Direct Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Direct Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Direct Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Direct Digital by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. 7.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Direct Digital Company Profile

Several research firms have weighed in on DRCT. Benchmark raised their price target on Direct Digital to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Direct Digital in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

