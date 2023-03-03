Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,900 shares, a growth of 136.5% from the January 31st total of 113,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Direct Digital Price Performance
Shares of DRCT stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.58. 28,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,120. Direct Digital has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $66.59 million and a P/E ratio of -0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Direct Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Direct Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Direct Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Direct Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Direct Digital by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. 7.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Direct Digital Company Profile
Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.
