Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Trading Down 2.9%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating) fell 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.61 and last traded at $26.67. 4,321,374 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 10,173,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.46.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Trading Down 3.8 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 8.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

