Disc Medicine’s (IRON) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. SVB Leerink currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Disc Medicine’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.08) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.08) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.79) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($8.72) EPS.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on IRON. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.
Disc Medicine Trading Down 3.1 %
NASDAQ IRON opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. Disc Medicine has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.09.
About Disc Medicine
Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.
