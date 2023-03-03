Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,872,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 377,744 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $261,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 982.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $112.37 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.60. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DFS. Barclays cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.21.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

