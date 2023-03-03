Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.80

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €42.80 ($45.53) and last traded at €42.60 ($45.32), with a volume of 387 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €42.30 ($45.00).

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is €42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is €41.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.13.

About Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT produces and sells cutting machine tools worldwide. It operates through Machine Tools and Industrial Services segments. The company's Machine Tools segment offers turning machines, such as universal turning machines to turn-mill centers; vertical and horizontal production turning and multi-spindle machining centers; 5-axis milling centers; ultrasonic, lasertec, and additive manufacturing products; and selective laser melting in the powder bed, as well as software solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.