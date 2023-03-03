Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Director Sells $727,586.00 in Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) Director Anjali Sud sold 8,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $727,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,478. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of DLB stock opened at $82.95 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $61.55 and a one year high of $88.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.42 and its 200 day moving average is $73.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Dolby Laboratories

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DLB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,435,000 after purchasing an additional 99,453 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $307,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,613 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $290,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,842 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,490,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,146,000 after acquiring an additional 42,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,177,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,026,000 after acquiring an additional 139,129 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

