Dollar Tree, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the company will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.58. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $7.71 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DLTR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.88.

DLTR stock opened at $146.59 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $124.76 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,612,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 96,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Graphene Investments SAS acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,984,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 521,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

