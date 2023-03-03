Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Cut to $164.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $170.00 to $164.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. OTR Global raised Dollar Tree from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $168.88.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.0 %

Dollar Tree stock opened at $146.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $124.76 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 905.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

