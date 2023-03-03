Dominic O’Hanlon Buys 2,196,154 Shares of BikeExchange Limited (ASX:BEX) Stock

BikeExchange Limited (ASX:BEX – Get Rating) insider Dominic O’Hanlon acquired 2,196,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$28,550.00 ($19,290.54).

BikeExchange Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.53.

Get BikeExchange alerts:

BikeExchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

BikeExchange Limited operates online cycling marketplaces. The company's marketplaces provide a technology driven platform to connect consumers with retailers of bicycle products and accessories. It also operates bicycle retail stores; and provides bicycle logistics services. The company operates in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, North America, and Colombia.

Receive News & Ratings for BikeExchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BikeExchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.