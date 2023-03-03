Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) is Marshfield Associates’ 8th Largest Position

Marshfield Associates boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,911 shares during the period. Domino’s Pizza accounts for 5.5% of Marshfield Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Marshfield Associates owned approximately 1.33% of Domino’s Pizza worth $146,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DPZ stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $305.84. 292,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,995. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.15. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $291.00 and a one year high of $426.44. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $299.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $375.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.04.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

