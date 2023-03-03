Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $828.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.29 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Donaldson updated its FY23 guidance to $2.99-3.07 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.99-$3.07 EPS.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of DCI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.20. 37,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,401. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.62. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $66.70.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Donaldson

In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 26,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,023. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 26,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,023. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $417,415.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,494.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Donaldson by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,072,000 after buying an additional 97,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Donaldson by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after buying an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Donaldson by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,900,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,203,000 after buying an additional 132,979 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Donaldson by 7.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,354,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,357,000 after buying an additional 90,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,308,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,016,000 after purchasing an additional 404,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DCI. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

