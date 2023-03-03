Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) PT Raised to $70.00

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DCI. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DCI traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.67. 100,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,053. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.80.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $828.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 6,912 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $417,415.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,494.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 26,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,023. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $417,415.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,494.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Donaldson by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Donaldson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.