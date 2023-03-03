DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Christopher D. Payne Sells 1,807 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) COO Christopher D. Payne sold 1,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $105,510.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 322,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,857,108.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $130.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.43.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DASH. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.95.
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
