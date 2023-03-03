DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Christopher D. Payne Sells 1,807 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) COO Christopher D. Payne sold 1,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $105,510.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 322,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,857,108.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $130.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DASH. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DoorDash

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 393.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 180,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,788,000 after purchasing an additional 143,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in DoorDash by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 394,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,251,000 after purchasing an additional 63,511 shares during the period. CoreView Capital Management Ltd raised its position in DoorDash by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 347,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after purchasing an additional 243,595 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in DoorDash by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

