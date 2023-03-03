DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Insider Keith Yandell Sells 3,657 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) insider Keith Yandell sold 3,657 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $213,459.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,833,938.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, February 16th, Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $769,790.00.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $130.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 393.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 180,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,788,000 after purchasing an additional 143,500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 394,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,251,000 after purchasing an additional 63,511 shares in the last quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 347,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,975,000 after purchasing an additional 243,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.95.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

