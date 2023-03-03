DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Insider Keith Yandell Sells 3,657 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) insider Keith Yandell sold 3,657 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $213,459.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,833,938.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Keith Yandell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 16th, Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $769,790.00.
DoorDash Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $130.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.95.
DoorDash Company Profile
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
Featured Stories
