DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Short Interest Up 28.1% in February

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the January 31st total of 4,410,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,907 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $164,273.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,298.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,907 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $164,273.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,298.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $38,166.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,637 shares of company stock valued at $600,644 over the last 90 days. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE:DV traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $27.70. The stock had a trading volume of 209,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,467. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.04 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DV shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.