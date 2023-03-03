DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Upgraded by Mizuho to Buy

Mizuho upgraded shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $59.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $60.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DTM. Wolfe Research downgraded DT Midstream from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upgraded DT Midstream from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on DT Midstream from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DT Midstream from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.86.

DT Midstream Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE DTM traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $51.53. 110,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.61. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.80. DT Midstream has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $61.12.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 67.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 2,087.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 180,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Articles

