Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Dufry Stock Performance

Shares of DUFRY opened at $4.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87. Dufry has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $4.63.

Dufry Company Profile

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, The Americas, and Global Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

