Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $295.43

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 295.43 ($3.56) and traded as low as GBX 294.10 ($3.55). Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 300 ($3.62), with a volume of 218,193 shares.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 295.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 285.40. The stock has a market cap of £440.33 million, a P/E ratio of 1,237.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,416.67%.

Insider Transactions at Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust

About Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust

In related news, insider Howard Williams acquired 126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.44) per share, for a total transaction of £359.10 ($433.33). Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

