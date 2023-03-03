Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Short Interest Up 27.2% in February

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the January 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 467,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In related news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $184,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,816.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 142.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DY traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,843. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.50. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $122.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.66. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $917.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

DY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

