Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Given New $125.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $124.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DY. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dycom Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of DY stock traded up $2.35 on Thursday, reaching $101.31. The stock had a trading volume of 121,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,018. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.29. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $122.13.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $917.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 16.43%. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $184,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,816.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 5.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 395.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 55,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 44,047 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 10.4% during the third quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 34,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 28.4% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 81,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

