Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.97

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.97 and traded as high as C$3.00. Dynacor Group shares last traded at C$2.96, with a volume of 5,697 shares traded.

Dynacor Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$115.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.87.

Dynacor Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Dynacor Group’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Dynacor Group

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,027 hectares located in Peru. In addition, it holds 100% interest in the greenfield Anta silver/gold/copper exploration project located in Southern Peru.

