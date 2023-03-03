EAC (EAC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,111.13

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. EAC has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and $5,111.13 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EAC has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One EAC token can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00402735 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00015068 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000871 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00017524 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00874289 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,819.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

