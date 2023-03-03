EAC Trading Down 8.8% Over Last Week (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last week, EAC has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One EAC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EAC has a total market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $6,000.45 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.77 or 0.00397108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014915 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000849 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017545 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00878145 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,218.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.