Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.30

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 109000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Eagle Plains Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20. The company has a market cap of C$33.13 million, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Eagle Plains Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects, 8 of which are under option agreements with third parties in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Plains Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Plains Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.