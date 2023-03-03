easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESYJY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on easyJet from GBX 310 ($3.74) to GBX 370 ($4.46) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of easyJet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $526.88.

easyJet Stock Performance

Shares of easyJet stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835. easyJet has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.57.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. It operates through the Airline Business and Holidays Business segments. The Airline Business segment covers the route network. The Holidays Business segment sells holiday packages. The firm’s principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing.

