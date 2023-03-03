Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.36.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Up 0.1 %

ETN traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.25. The stock had a trading volume of 223,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,598. The company has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $176.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.25.

Insider Activity at Eaton

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,530 shares of company stock worth $1,644,639 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.