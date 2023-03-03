Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0306 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

EVM stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $8.78. The company had a trading volume of 52,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,476. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 25,740 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 20,846 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

