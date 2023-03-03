Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFTGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.106 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE:EFT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.97. 21,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,761. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.60. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $13.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

