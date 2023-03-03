Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2023

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

ETJ stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.87. 65,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,284. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 16.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 60,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 11,770 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 91.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 98.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Risk Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ)

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.