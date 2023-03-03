Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

ETJ stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.87. 65,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,284. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 16.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 60,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 11,770 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 91.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 98.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Risk Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

