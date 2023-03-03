Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
ETJ stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.87. 65,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,284. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.30.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Risk Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
