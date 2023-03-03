Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Performance

EFR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,973. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 130,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 41,553 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 515.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 103,209 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 14.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 13,021 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 57,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $745,000.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

