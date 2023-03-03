Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.69. 36,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,796. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.46. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $6.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 172,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 41.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 47.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

