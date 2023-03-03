Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on March 31st

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE EVG traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,219. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.71.
About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
